Dubowitz questions whether extended talks favor Iran after ceasefire

Mark Dubowitz, chief executive of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies on Saturday questioned whether additional negotiations with Tehran would benefit Iran, arguing that periods of ceasefire and diplomacy have given the country time to recover from damage inflicted during recent conflicts.

“A 38-day war and a 12-day war inflicted severe damage on Iran’s nuclear program, missile arsenal, military defenses, economy, leadership, and terror network. Then came three months of “ceasefire”—with mounting economic pressure on Iran, but also valuable time for the regime to recover, rebuild and leverage Hormuz and Hezbollah,” Dubowitz posted on X.

“Now add 60 more days of negotiations — an arena where Iran always outmaneuvers American presidents. The question: who does this time favor? Will President Trump convert military successes into a real victory?” he added.