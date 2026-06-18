Duduzile Zuma Reportedly Expelled From MK Party After Supporting Foreign Nationals, Deepening Divisions Within the Movement





Reports indicate that Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has been expelled from the MK Party alongside Nhlamulo Ndhela, in a move that has sent shockwaves through South African politics. The reported decision comes amid growing tensions within the party and follows controversy surrounding Duduzile Zuma’s stance on issues involving foreign nationals.





The development has sparked intense debate among supporters and critics, with some arguing that party discipline must be maintained, while others believe members should be allowed to express their views freely. The reported expulsions have also raised questions about the future direction of the MK Party and how internal disagreements will be handled going forward.





Although the party has faced several internal disputes in recent months, this is one of the most high-profile controversies involving a senior figure closely linked to former President Jacob Zuma.



Do you think Duduzile Zuma’s reported support for foreign nationals played a role in her expulsion, or is there more to the story? 🇿🇦👇