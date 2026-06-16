DUDUZILE ZUMA SAYS HER Family’s Years in Exile Across Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Zambia Mean She Cannot Support Anti-Foreigner Campaigns in South Africa





Duduzile Zuma has reportedly reaffirmed her support for African unity, saying her family’s history in exile during the struggle against apartheid shapes her views on immigration and relations with other African nations.





According to statements attributed to her, she believes that countries such as Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Zambia played an important role in supporting South African exiles during the liberation struggle. She has pointed out that many South Africans found refuge, education, and assistance in neighboring countries while apartheid was still in place.





Zuma has reportedly said that because of this history, she does not support initiatives that target foreign nationals living in South Africa. She argues that South Africans should remember the solidarity shown by other African countries during difficult times in the country’s past.





Her comments come as debates over immigration, border security, and the presence of undocumented migrants continue to dominate public discourse across South Africa.





The issue remains deeply divisive. While some South Africans call for stricter immigration enforcement and stronger border controls, others emphasize the importance of African unity, regional cooperation, and remembering the role neighboring countries played during the anti-apartheid struggle.





As South Africa continues to grapple with economic challenges, unemployment, and immigration concerns, the debate over how to balance national interests with pan-African solidarity is likely to remain a key issue in the country’s political landscape.





The conversation continues: How should South Africa address immigration challenges while preserving the spirit of African solidarity that shaped its struggle for freedom?