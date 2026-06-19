ECZ BANS CAMPAIGN TIMETABLE SWAPPING IN MAZABUKA



The Electoral Commission of Zambia in Mazabuka says there will be no more swapping of campaign timetable slots by aspiring candidates ahead of the 13th August, 2026 general elections.





The instruction is contained in a letter issued by Mazabuka District Electoral Officer, Judith Maambo (in the photo) addressed to aspiring candidates, political parties, and stakeholders as seen by Byta FM News.





Maambo explained that all aspiring candidates must strictly adhere to the approved campaign timetable as issued by the ECZ, adding that the Zambia Police Service will monitor compliance levels.





She reaffirmed ECZ’s commitment to supporting a free, fair and orderly electoral process.





Recently, aspiring candidates in Mazabuka Central appealed to ECZ to allow swapping of campaign timetable slots provided there is an agreement between them.



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