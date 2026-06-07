ECZ Bans Candle Symbol by independent candidates

ECZ Bans Candle Symbol



Light Smokes ECZ’ Darkness



●All replacement symbol choices must be formally processed and submitted to Headquarters no later than Wednesday, 10th June 2026.





●Clearly inform the affected independent candidate (s) that if an alternative symbol is not submitted by the stated deadline, the Commission shall exercise its legal mandate to allocate a distinct symbol to facilitate the

candidate’s inclusion on the ballot paper without delay.





As Mundubile/Makebi presidential ticket soars in popularity, the Electoral Commission of Zambia has panicked and banned all independent candidates using candles, lamps or any form of light as symbols of their campaigns.

ECZ claims such symbols are clashing with a symbol of a political party.





ECZ had earlier approved all these symbols.



To this effect, ECZ has summoned all candidates using light symbols for a meeting to force them adopt different symbols.





Below is the official statments;



RE:

CLARIFICATION AND STANDARDISATION OF CANDIDATE SYMBOLS FOR THE

2026 GENERAL ELECTION



Reference is made to the above subject matter.



The Commission is in the process of reviewing nomination papers and supporting

documents received from the districts. During this process, it has been noted that one of the symbols provided in the Register of Symbols for Independent Candidates, namely the “Candle” symbol, bears similarity to a symbol currently registered in respect of a political party.





The Commission remains fully committed to ensuring a transparent, fair, and orderly electoral process in line with the Electoral Process (General) Regulations, 2016.





As you are aware, the regulatory framework strictly requires that symbols allocated to political parties and independent candidates be entirely distinct in order to eliminate any potential voter confusion on the ballot paper.





To uphold the clarity of the ballot and protect the distinct identity of every candidate, the Commission is undertaking a standardisation exercise in all affected areas.



You are therefore required to take the following immediate actions:





1. Candidate Engagement

Immediately contact any independent candidate within your jurisdiction

who has been assigned the “Candle” symbol.





2. Alternative Selection @ electoral commission of zambia Formally advise the affected independent candidate(s) to select an alternative symbol from the approved Register of Symbols. The selected symbol must not resemble any symbol already assigned to a political party or any symbol chosen by another candidate within the district, constituency, or ward.





3. Deadline



All replacement symbol choices must be formally processed and submitted to Headquarters no later than Wednesday, 10’h June 2026.





1. Default Allocation



Clearly inform the affected independent candidate (s) that if an alternative

symbol is not submitted by the stated deadline, the Commission shall exercise its legal mandate to allocate a distinct symbol to facilitate the candidate’s inclusion on the ballot paper without delay.





This is in accordance with Regulation 8(6) of the Electoral Process (General) Regulations, which empowers the Chief Electoral Officer to allocate and register a symbol for use in an election





This measure is an important safeguard intended to protect the interests of

candidates and to ensure that voters can easily and accurately identify their

preferred candidates on polling day.

Please handle this engagement with the utmost professionalism, courtesy, and

diplomacy.





Your cooperation and timely action in this matter are highly appreciated and will contribute significantly to maintaining the integrity and credibility of the electoral process.





For further information or clarification, please contact the Acting Manager

Elections, Mr. Mataa Sikota, on mobile number 0975077784, or the Principal

Electoral Officer, Mr. Steve Nyondo Sintufya, on 0977600444.