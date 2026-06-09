ECZ halts Mazabuka political campaigns

….as Police Command’s give directive to halt public gatherings to maintain public orderly





DAVID KANDUZA

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has indefinitely suspended all political campaign activities in Mazabuka, Southern Province





The decision, announced by ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro on June 8, 2026 stems from an unstable security situation and recent electoral friction in the region.





The ban follows an incident where the Zambia Police Service blocked Independent Parliamentary Candidate Gary Nkombo from launching his campaign at Ndeke grounds, using teargas to disperse supporters.





In a statement the ECZ stated that its decision backs the Southern Province Police Command’s directive to halt public gatherings to maintain public order.





The suspension is indefinite. The ECZ would provide guidance on when campaigns could resume only after the security situation had sufficiently improved.





During this suspension, all public rallies, meetings, processions, and door-to-door campaigns were banned.