ECZ MUST DESIST FROM BEING BOTH REFEREE AND OPPONENT TO THE OPPOSITION- Tonse

ECZ MUST DESIST FROM BEING BOTH REFEREE AND OPPONENT TO THE OPPOSITION.



June 19, 2026 Friday.



By Chikankatika Alex – NRPUP Presidential Campaigner, Tonse Alliance Deputy Director Administration, Youth Advocate/Good governance activist (YADA)



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) must be reminded of its constitutional duty to act as an impartial referee in the electoral process and not as an active participant whose decisions appear to disadvantage one side of the political divide.





The recent announcement by the Commission to alter and regulate the presidential campaign timetable under the guise of maintaining campaign order raises serious concerns among opposition political parties and supporters of democracy. While orderliness in elections is important, the Commission must be careful not to create regulations that restrict the democratic rights of presidential candidates to freely engage the electorate.





The source of campaign confusion in Zambia is neither opposition political parties nor presidential aspirants. The source of the confusion is well known. Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has repeatedly and abruptly appeared in provinces and districts where opposition leaders are already conducting scheduled campaign activities. Such movements create unnecessary complications because some overzealous police officers immediately become overexcited and begin restricting, blocking, or frustrating opposition campaigns under the pretext of providing security to the Head of State.





Instead of addressing the real cause of these disruptions, the ECZ appears determined to place additional restrictions on opposition candidates. This creates the unfortunate perception that the Commission is abandoning its role as an independent referee and taking positions that favor the incumbent administration.





The ECZ must understand that its primary responsibility is to ensure free, fair, transparent, and credible elections. It is not the Commission’s role to determine where presidential candidates should or should not campaign beyond the agreed constituency campaign schedules. Its duty is to create an even playing field for all contestants regardless of political affiliation.





The Commission must avoid actions that may suggest favoritism toward those who appointed its Chairperson and Commissioners. Public confidence in the electoral process depends on the visible neutrality of the Commission. Elections cannot be considered credible if the referee appears to be wearing the jersey of one of the competing teams.





Presidential campaign timetables at national level are unnecessary when constituency campaign schedules already exist. The logical and democratic approach is simple, presidential candidates should be free to campaign anywhere within constituencies allocated to their respective political parties on a particular day. Once a party has been allocated a constituency, where its presidential candidate chooses to appear within that constituency should not be the business of the Electoral Commission.





The Commission should focus on ensuring compliance with constituency timetables rather than micromanaging presidential movements across the country. Democracy thrives when candidates have the freedom to interact with citizens and present their policies without undue restrictions.





Furthermore, Zambia must reject all forms of political disturbance and intimidation. The nation cannot afford a situation where political cadres masquerade as law enforcement officers or where police officers conduct themselves as political activists. The police service must remain professional, impartial, and committed to protecting the constitutional rights of every citizen and every political contestant.





As Zambia approaches another important electoral contest, the ECZ must remember that history will judge it not by how many restrictions it imposes but by how effectively it safeguards democracy. The Commission must remain above partisan interests, ensure a level playing field, and guarantee that every political player has an equal opportunity to campaign and compete for the support of the Zambian people.





A referee must remain a referee. The moment it begins playing for one team, the integrity of the entire match is compromised.



Filekeni ifyo🤷!!!!