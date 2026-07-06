ECZ REFUTES 2026 ELECTION RIGGING ALLEGATIONS, CLARIFIES TRAINING AND BALLOT PRINTING DETAILS



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has strongly refuted malicious social media claims that Commissioner McDonald Chipenzi is secretly training individuals to rig the upcoming August 13, 2026, General Election.





Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro labeled the allegations entirely false and warned that they are deliberately designed to trigger public panic and undermine the integrity of the electoral process.





In a statement made available to Mafken News, Mr. Kasaro stated that the training in question is actually a public, nationwide program for District Election Trainers (DETs) commencing this week across all provincial centers.





He said the structured sessions are standard procedures intended to equip official electoral staff with the necessary skills to ensure competence and efficiency during the polls.





The Commission also dismissed rumors that pre-marked ballots are being printed in Tanzania, calling the claim a complete fabrication. ECZ reiterated that all official ballot papers are being printed exclusively by Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing in Dubai, UAE, under the direct supervision of political party representatives, civil society groups, law enforcement, and the media.





The Commission has since urged stakeholders and the general public are to act responsibly, desist from spreading misinformation and verify all election-related matters directly through official ECZ communication channels.



By Rogan Labika