ECZ summons presidential candidates to a meeting over campaign schedule



THE Electoral Commission of Zambia —ECZ has summoned all 14 presidential candidates to a meeting aimed at developing an official campaign timetable following concerns over what it describes as disorderly campaign activities across the country.





In a statement issued by Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro on this evening, the Commission says it had observed a lack of order in the manner presidential candidates are conducting their campaigns, warning that the absence of a coordinated framework could undermine the orderly management of the electoral process and potentially trigger conflict among political parties.





Kasaro says all presidential candidates would be allowed to continue with their already scheduled campaign programmes up to tomorrow, Friday, June 19, 2026.



“Thereafter, all presidential candidates will be required to conduct their campaigns strictly in accordance with an official Presidential Campaign Timetable to be developed and administered by the Commission,” the statement reads.





The ECZ has scheduled a meeting with all presidential candidates for Monday, June 22, 2026, where the timetable will be discussed and agreed upon.



According to the Commission, the campaign schedule adopted at the meeting will take effect immediately afterwards and will guide all presidential campaign activities for the remainder of the campaign period.





The Commission says individual invitations would be issued to each of the 14 candidates.



Political parties will be required to attend the meeting through their presidential candidate, Secretary General and Election Agent or Chairperson for Elections.





Kasaro urges all candidates and political parties to cooperate with the initiative, saying it is intended to promote fairness, maintain order and safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.





The move comes as campaigns for the forthcoming presidential election intensify across the country, with candidates traversing various Provinces to drum up support ahead of polling day.



TV Yatu | June 18, 2026.