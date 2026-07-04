ECZ suspends NRPUP campaigns in Kaputa after deadly violence



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has indefinitely suspended all campaign activities for the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) in Kaputa Constituency after violence in the area claimed the life of a member of another political party.





Kaputa, 4 July – In a statement issued on Friday, ECZ said the suspension takes immediate effect while it conducts a full review of the incident.





The Commission also expressed concern over the death of Stanley Sakala in Chivuna Village, Magoye East Constituency, saying it is awaiting a final report from the Zambia Police Service before deciding on further action.





ECZ warned that rising cases of political violence ahead of the August 13 General Election threaten the country’s democratic process and urged all political parties and independent candidates to strictly observe the Electoral Code of Conduct.





The Commission said it will not hesitate to enforce the Electoral Process (Amendment) Act No. 12 of 2026 against anyone found violating electoral laws.



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