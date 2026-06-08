ECZ’s UNILATERAL DECISION TO SUSPEND ALL INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES USING A CANDLE SYMBOL IN THE UPCOMING ELECTIONS MAY CREATE A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS- Dr. Larry Mweetwa

ECZ’s UNILATERAL DECISION TO SUSPEND ALL INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES USING A CANDLE SYMBOL IN THE UPCOMING ELECTIONS MAY CREATE A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS.





By Dr. Larry Mweetwa



The decision by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to retrospectively withdraw or interfere with the already approved “Candle” symbol allocated to independent candidates raises profound constitutional, administrative, electoral, and civil liability concerns. The ECZ letter itself expressly acknowledges that the “Candle” symbol had already been included within the official Register of Symbols for Independent Candidates and assigned to candidates prior to the abrupt review process.





Legally, the central difficulty with ECZ’s position is that the Commission appears to be attempting to cure an internal administrative oversight at the expense of innocent independent candidates who acted in good faith and relied upon official representations and approvals issued by the Commission itself.





The ECZ unequivocally states that independent candidates had already been “assigned the ‘Candle’ symbol” before the subsequent reversal. This creates a strong legal foundation for arguments based on:





* legitimate expectation;

* procedural unfairness;

* abuse of administrative discretion;

* irrationality;

* unequal treatment;

* violation of political rights;

* and economic prejudice occasioned by detrimental reliance.



Under principles of administrative law, once a public authority formally authorises a political identifier and candidates materially alter their position in reliance upon that authorisation including printing campaign regalia, posters, banners, mock ballot papers, branded vehicles, social media campaigns, and conducting political launches the authority cannot arbitrarily rescind such approval without due process, compensation mechanisms, or proportional safeguards.





The doctrine of legitimate expectation becomes highly applicable.



Independent candidates were entitled to reasonably expect that once ECZ approved and allocated the “Candle” symbol from its own official register, such allocation would remain valid throughout the electoral process unless fraud, illegality, or candidate misconduct existed. Here, the affected candidates committed no wrongdoing whatsoever. Rather, the apparent error originated from ECZ’s own administrative failure to properly vet and reconcile the register of symbols before allocation





The Commission’s subsequent attempt to shift the burden onto innocent candidates may therefore be challenged as unreasonable, ultra vires, arbitrary, and contrary to constitutional standards of fair administrative action.





Further, ECZ’s conduct may violate constitutional guarantees relating to equal political participation and electoral fairness. Independent candidates are especially dependent on symbols because many voters identify candidates visually rather than textually. A political symbol is therefore not merely decorative; it constitutes part of the candidate’s political identity, campaign branding, public recognition, and electoral goodwill.





The prejudice suffered is enormous.



Many affected candidates may already have:



* launched campaigns publicly;

* distributed campaign materials;

* printed thousands of posters and T-shirts;

* branded motor vehicles;

* produced radio and television campaign content;

* mobilised communities around the symbol;

* and embedded the candle identity into voter consciousness.





A forced symbol substitution at an advanced stage of campaigns fundamentally disrupts political messaging and may materially diminish electoral competitiveness.





The ECZ letter further aggravates the situation by threatening unilateral reassignment of symbols should candidates fail to comply by the imposed deadline. Such coercive administrative conduct may be attacked as disproportionate, oppressive, and procedurally defective because affected candidates were neither:





* consulted before the decision;

* accorded a hearing;

* given disclosure regarding the alleged political party claiming the candle symbol;

* nor afforded compensation arrangements.





Notably, the Commission does not disclose which political party allegedly owns or uses the “Candle” symbol. This omission raises additional transparency concerns because:



* affected candidates cannot verify the alleged similarity;

* cannot assess whether confusion genuinely exists;

* and cannot meaningfully challenge the factual basis of the decision.





In law, administrative decisions affecting rights and interests must be supported by adequate disclosure of material facts and reasons.



An equally compelling legal argument exists on proportionality grounds.



If indeed a newly registered political party introduced a similar candle symbol after numerous independents had already selected and operationalised theirs, the more proportionate and equitable administrative solution would have been:



* to require the later political party to alter its symbol;

* or for ECZ to reject the conflicting party symbol at registration stage.



Instead, ECZ appears to have elected to prejudice potentially hundreds of independent candidates collectively for an institutional error attributable to its own regulatory processes.



This creates a potential argument for discriminatory or unequal treatment against independent candidates vis-à-vis political parties.



Possible litigation ECZ may face includes:



1. Judicial Review Proceedings

Affected candidates may commence judicial review before the High Court seeking:



* certiorari to quash the ECZ decision;

* prohibition restraining ECZ from enforcing the directive;

* mandamus compelling retention of the candle symbol;

* declarations of procedural unfairness and irrationality.



2. Constitutional Petition

Candidates may petition the Constitutional Court alleging violations of:



* political participation rights;

* equal protection of the law;

* fair administrative action;

* electoral fairness;

* and democratic representation principles.



3. Injunctive Relief

Urgent interim injunctions may be sought to restrain ECZ from:



* changing ballot symbols;

* printing altered ballots;

* or reallocating symbols pending determination of the matter.



4. Compensation and Damages Claims

ECZ may face substantial civil liability for:



* wasted campaign expenditure;

* destruction of campaign goodwill;

* reputational injury;

* economic loss;

* logistical reprinting costs;

* and consequential electoral prejudice.



Recoverable losses may include:



* T-shirts;

* posters;

* billboards;

* banners;

* stickers;

* branded vehicles;

* campaign stage branding;

* media advertisements;

* and digital campaign assets.



5. Class or Representative Actions

Given the potentially large number of affected independent candidates nationwide, consolidated or representative proceedings may emerge, thereby exposing ECZ to large-scale institutional litigation and reputational damage.



6. Electoral Petition Consequences

Should affected candidates lose elections after forced rebranding, they may later argue that ECZ’s midstream interference materially prejudiced electoral outcomes.



The strongest equitable argument against ECZ is that public authorities cannot benefit from their own administrative negligence while externalising the resulting prejudice onto innocent citizens who acted lawfully and in reliance upon official state approvals.



In electoral jurisprudence, certainty, consistency, predictability, and neutrality are indispensable constitutional values. Abrupt alteration of approved campaign identifiers after candidates have substantially invested resources undermines public confidence in electoral administration and may create perceptions of institutional arbitrariness.



Accordingly, the ECZ decision is highly vulnerable to challenge on grounds of:



* illegality;

* irrationality;

* procedural impropriety;

* disproportionality;

* breach of legitimate expectation;

* abuse of discretion;

* and violation of constitutional electoral rights.



The ECZ directive and acknowledgment regarding the “Candle” symbol appear in the Commission’s circular dated 6 June 2026.

ECZ HEED TO MY ADVICE OR YOU WILL FACE SERIOUS LITIGATION



Dr. Larry Mweetwa

Political Analyst