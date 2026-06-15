EFF TSHWANE LEADER GUNNED DOWN IN FRONT OF CHILDREN



The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are mourning the loss of Tshwane Region 2 Secretary Monicca Dube (44), who was gunned down at her home in Wallmannsthal on Saturday afternoon.



According to preliminary reports, armed men allegedly forced their way into the family home, dragged Dube from a room where children were present and shot her dead.



The killing has sent shockwaves through the political organisation, particularly because Dube survived a previous assassination attempt in March this year, when she was shot 11 times and spent weeks recovering in intensive care.



EFF Member of Parliament Leigh-Ann Mathys, who visited the family, said the party is working with authorities to establish the full circumstances surrounding the attack.



The EFF has strongly condemned the murder and vowed not to rest until those responsible are brought to justice.



Police have launched an investigation into the fatal shooting.



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