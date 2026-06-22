🇪🇬 Egypt are being led at the World Cup by twin brothers.



Hossam Hassan is the head coach. His twin brother Ibrahim Hassan is the team director.





As players, they rarely moved alone. They started at Al Ahly, went to Europe together, returned to Al Ahly, briefly played in the UAE, then made the move to Zamalek together, where they won three league titles and the CAF Champions League.





They also played together for Egypt at the 1990 World Cup, after Hossam scored the header that sent the country to the tournament.



Now, they are together again on the World Cup stage.