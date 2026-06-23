Egypt denied flight to Settle ahead of final World Cup group match.



Just hours after celebrating a historic achievement, Mohamed Salah and his Egyptian teammates reportedly faced an unexpected setback when they were denied entry to a World Cup host city in Seattle after historic win against New Zealand.





Egypt had just secured its first-ever FIFA World Cup victory, defeating New Zealand 3-1 in Vancouver on June 22. Goals from Mostafa Ziko, Mohamed Salah, and Mahmoud Trezeguet sealed a memorable win that propelled the Pharaohs to the top of Group G after an earlier draw with Belgium.



“The security authorities refused the team’s request to stay in the city of Seattle as planned after the New Zealand match in the World Cup, and therefore the team’s delegation ‌will ⁠return to the city of Spokane,” Egyptian manager Hossam said in a statement released by the Egyptian FA.



The incident has sparked questions about whether African teams are receiving the same treatment and respect afforded to other nations on football’s biggest stage. For many observers, such episodes reinforce long-standing concerns about the challenges African teams continue to face, both on and off the pitch, despite their growing success and contribution to the global game.





As Egypt celebrates a landmark moment in its football history, supporters are demanding answers and equal treatment for all teams competing at the World Cup, regardless of their continent of origin.