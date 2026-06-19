Egypt says US-Iran memorandum must address all sides’ concerns

Egypt’s foreign minister welcomed the memorandum between Tehran and Washington in a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, saying the agreement should take into account the concerns of all sides and support efforts toward lasting regional security and stability.

Egypt’s foreign ministry said Badr Abdelatty told Araghchi on Thursday that the memorandum was important for reducing tensions, preventing further escalation and lowering instability in the region.

Abdelatty also welcomed close coordination with regional and international partners and expressed hope that the talks would lead to a final and durable agreement, the ministry said.