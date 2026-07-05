Egypt’s Borders Are a ‘Red Line,’ President Sisi Declares at Strategic Military Headquarters Inauguration





Egyptian President has declared that Egypt’s borders are a “red line” and vowed that the country will not submit to any external power, emphasizing that Egypt’s loyalty is to God alone.





Speaking while dressed in full military uniform during the inauguration of Egypt’s new Strategic Command Headquarters, Sisi delivered a strong message underscoring the nation’s commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.





«”Egypt’s borders are a red line. Egypt will never yield or submit to anyone. We will obey no one except Almighty God,” President Sisi said during his address.»





The newly inaugurated Strategic Command Headquarters is regarded as the largest military strategic command center in the Middle East. The facility is expected to strengthen the coordination and command capabilities of the Egyptian Armed Forces, enhancing the country’s readiness to respond to regional security challenges.





Sisi’s remarks come at a time of heightened tensions across the Middle East, where ongoing conflicts and geopolitical instability have intensified concerns over national security and border protection. His speech highlighted Egypt’s determination to preserve its independence and defend its national interests against any external threats.





The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior military commanders and government officials, marking a significant milestone in Egypt’s efforts to modernize its military infrastructure and reinforce its strategic defense capabilities.