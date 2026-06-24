El Malick Ndiaye has been elected as the First Vice President of the Senegalese Parliament.



He will now be the deputy to Ousmane Sonko, who was elected a few weeks ago.





El Malick Ndiaye returns to the leadership of Parliament following his resignation last month as Speaker, paving the way for Ousmane Sonko, who had been sacked as prime minister by Senegalese President Diomaye Faye.





When Sonko took over as Speaker, the First Vice President and the Third Vice President subsequently resigned as well.





That is how El Malick Ndiaye and Ismaïla Diallo came to be elected as the First and Third Vice Presidents, respectively.



They were elected on Monday, June 22.





Of the 165 members of Parliament, 125 voted in favour. Only four were absent. Nobody voted against it.



#MMINews