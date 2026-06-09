ELEVEN UPND OFFICIALS REMOVED IN MAZABUKA CENTRAL FOR WORKING WITH NKOMBO





Eleven party officials in Mazabuka Central have been removed from party structures for working with Independent candidate Gary Nkombo.



Speaking during the launch of campaigns in Magoye East Constituency held in Chivuna on Tuesday afternoon, Southern Province UPND Chairperson Billard Makwembo said the 11 officials had since been replaced.

He has since directed the district executive to be firm and ensure that any official found working with Independents is removed from party structures.

He said independent candidates should not use the name of President Hakainde Hichilema and should avoid using UPND party regalia.

On Monday evening, UPND National Chairperson Collins Maoma ordered the provincial executive to remove all party officials working with Independent candidate Gary Nkombo from party structures.