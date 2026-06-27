ELON MUSK CALLS FOR THE INVASION OF AFRICA



Billionaire Elon Musk has ignited a firestorm of condemnation after declaring that military “invasion” is the only solution to food shortages in Africa, while dismissing widespread hunger across the continent as a “myth.”





In a June 20 post on X, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO wrote: “People in Africa are not starving. This is a myth. The only time there is a shortage of food is when there is a war going on and the only way to solve that would be invasion!”





The remarks have drawn sharp rebuke from experts and activists, who point to UN data confirming that over 307 million people in Africa faced hunger in 2024…a crisis driven by conflict, climate shocks, and economic instability, not war alone.





SHIKOMBA: “THIS IS A WARNING SHOT”



Prominent political analyst Sakaria Shikomba has issued a formal statement urging African nations to treat Musk’s comments with the utmost seriousness, citing the billionaire’s outsized influence on Western political discourse.





“In the collective Western psyche, Elon Musk is venerated as a visionary strategist and intellectual authority. His statements are not dismissed as casual rhetoric; they are absorbed as doctrine by his devoted following and, increasingly, by Western populations at large. Such declarations carry tangible geopolitical weight,” Shikomba stated.





“To dismiss this as mere provocation would be a strategic error. History demonstrates that when Western powers frame intervention as humanitarian necessity, it often precedes economic domination and resource extraction. We have witnessed this pattern repeatedly across the Global South.





Shikomba further cautioned that Musk’s rhetoric exists within a broader ecosystem of revisionist Western discourse, pointing to recent controversial remarks on colonialism by US Secretary of State Mark Rubio as a concerning parallel.





“Africa, and Southern Africa in particular, must remain vigilant. The forces of imperialism are not relics of the past…they are adapting, rebranding, and seeking new inroads. We are already witnessing coordinated efforts to destabilize the region, from xenophobic agitation in South Africa to economic pressures that serve to divide Black populations and fracture our collective resilience.”





“These maneuvers are not spontaneous; they are engineered by those who benefit from our disunity. The continent must recognize these warning signs and respond with strategic unity, diplomatic assertiveness, and a firm commitment to safeguarding our sovereignty.”





CONTEXT AND TENSIONS



Musk’s statement comes amid ongoing friction between his business empire and African regulatory frameworks. Starlink’s expansion in South Africa has been blocked due to his refusal to comply with Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) legislation requiring 30% Black ownership…a policy he has publicly denounced as “extremely racist.”





Additionally, Musk’s recent appointment to lead the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has amplified concerns over the influence of unaccountable billionaires on global policy direction, particularly towards developing nations.





A CONTINENT ON ALERT



As Western powers confront economic contraction and shifting global influence, geopolitical observers warn that Africa’s vast natural resources and strategic position make it an enduring target for external exploitation. The resurgence of colonial-era rhetoric from figures of Musk’s stature is perceived by many analysts as a bellwether of more aggressive postures to come.





“The language of ‘invasion’ is not hyperbole – it is a blueprint. Africa must reject narratives that infantilize our sovereignty and position us as problems to be solved by external forces. Our future must be defined by African agency, not Western convenience,” Shikomba concluded.





What are your thoughts on Musk’s statement and Shikomba’s analysis? Share your views below.



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