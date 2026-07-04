England football fan who vanished while traveling to US for World Cup found in Spain 10 days later



An England football fan who vanished while traveling to the US for the World Cup was found safe in Spain.





Michael Hewitt, 65, last spoke with his family in Barcelona on June 21, one day after the diehard Leeds United fan jetted out of the UK, Leeds Live reported.



Hewitt was in Spain for a short layover before he was set to fly out to Boston, where England played out a 0-0 draw against Ghana last Wednesday. But after losing his phone, which contained all his travel tickets, he became stuck in Barcelona, his brother, Gary, told the US Sun.





“He lost his phone soon after arriving in Barcelona, and didn’t know any of the phone numbers stored on it,” Gary told the outlet.



“He didn’t think to go to the Embassy as he still had his passport and money, so didn’t think they’d be interested,” he said.





Hewitt, known affectionately by his nickname “Little Mick,” didn’t have access to the internet and was “blissfully unaware” that his family was desperately searching for him.



“Instead, he just got on with enjoying Barcelona, watching the England matches in the bars.”





His family last saw Facebook photos of him at a bar in the European city before he lost contact.



The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and Interpol launched an investigation into Hewitt’s disappearance, as relatives urged locals to spread posts about him.





After 10 days, the British Embassy in Spain tracked down the soccer fan’s hotel through his card payments and put him in touch with his family the next day.



Gary wrote in a Facebook statement that the family was grateful to have a happy ending after the terrifying search.





“As a family, we desperately wanted an embarrassingly simple but happy ending to this horrendous episode, and we now have that,” Gary said.





“It’s amazing what can be achieved when the good people of the world go Marching on Together,” he said — a nod to the anthem of Leeds United.