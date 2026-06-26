EU TO DEPLOY ELECTION OBSERVERS FOR ZAMBIA POLLS



The European Union will deploy an Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) for Zambia’s General Elections scheduled for 13 August 2026.





EU High Representative, Kaja Kallas, has appointed Irish Member of the European Parliament Michael McNamara as Chief Observer to lead the mission.





The team will assess the electoral process independently and engage with electoral institutions, political parties, candidates, civil society, and other stakeholders as part of its comprehensive assessment.





A team of EU election experts and observers will be deployed nationwide ahead of the polls, with preliminary findings to be presented shortly after election day.