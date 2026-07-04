Europe Goes All In! Allies Pledge €70 Billion in Military Aid for Ukraine



A major political breakthrough has reportedly been reached as European NATO members and Canada have agreed on a joint plan to provide Ukraine with €70 billion (around US$80 billion) in military assistance.





According to reports, the package is expected to be officially announced at next week’s NATO Summit and would be split over two years, with €35 billion allocated this year and another €35 billion next year.





The funding is intended to strengthen Ukraine’s military capabilities and ensure long-term support as the war with Russia continues, marking one of the largest collective military assistance commitments made by Ukraine’s Western allies to date.