European Leaders Discuss Long-Term Military Funding Plan for Ukraine



European leaders are reportedly preparing a long-term financial support package for Ukraine aimed at ensuring Kyiv can continue sustaining its military effort in the years ahead.





During a meeting in Berlin, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz held talks with the leaders of France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Poland, while also consulting with NATO leadership.





According to officials familiar with the discussions, European nations are expected to present a proposal at the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, on July 7-8, outlining long-term financial commitments for Ukraine’s defense sector.





The initiative is intended to demonstrate to Moscow that European support for Kyiv will remain steady regardless of political changes elsewhere and that Ukraine will continue receiving military and economic backing for the foreseeable future.





The discussions come as uncertainty persists over future U.S. policy toward the war, with President Donald Trump continuing to advocate for renewed negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.





European leaders have repeatedly stated that any peace process must not undermine Ukraine’s security or ability to defend itself.