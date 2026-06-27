European Union extends sweeping economic sanctions against Russia until July 2027



The Council of the European Union has unanimously agreed to extend its broad economic sanctions against Russia for another 12 months, ensuring that the measures will remain in force until July 31, 2027.





The decision, reached following the latest EU summit, signals that European leaders remain committed to maintaining economic pressure on Moscow despite the prolonged conflict in Ukraine.





The renewed sanctions package includes restrictions on seaborne Russian crude oil imports, continued limitations on Russian banks and cryptocurrency-related financial activities, as well as export bans on dual-use technologies that could support Russia’s military-industrial sector.





The extension represents another setback for Moscow’s hopes that divisions within Europe might eventually lead to a weakening of sanctions. Instead, the latest move demonstrates continued unity among EU member states on maintaining pressure against Russia as the war enters another prolonged phase.