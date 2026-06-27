European Union moves to extend protection for Ukrainian refugees until 2028



The European Commission has proposed extending Temporary Protection status for Ukrainians displaced by the war until March 4, 2028, ensuring continued access to housing, healthcare, employment, and other essential services across EU member states.





The proposal is aimed at providing long-term stability for millions of Ukrainians who have sought refuge in Europe since the outbreak of the conflict.





At the same time, European officials are reportedly considering stricter rules regarding newly arriving military-age Ukrainian men. Under the proposed framework, new arrivals who leave Ukraine without the authorization of Ukrainian authorities may not automatically qualify for temporary protection measures.





The move is intended to support Ukraine’s mobilization system as Kyiv continues to face significant manpower challenges on the battlefield.





If approved by EU member states, the extension would further reinforce Europe’s long-term commitment to supporting Ukrainian civilians displaced by the war.