EXPERT COMMENDS GOVERNMENT’S RESPONSE TO LUNGU BURIAL JUDGMENT



GOVERNANCE and human rights advocate Dr. Noel Chisebe has welcomed Government’s decision not to appeal the South African Supreme Court of Appeal ruling on the burial of former President Edgar Lungu.





Dr. Chisebe says the move demonstrates respect for judicial independence and constitutional democracy, despite Government disagreeing with the judgment.





He notes that by treating the matter as a private family issue and choosing reconciliation over prolonged litigation, Government has shown institutional maturity and compassion.





Dr. Chisebe adds that the decision strikes a balance between national traditions and the family’s right to make burial decisions, helping promote unity, dignity and public trust in democratic institutions.





He says there are no winners or losers in the matter and has called on Zambians to honour President Lungu’s legacy with respect.



By Constance Shilengwe

RFM