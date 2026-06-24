🚨 Fabio Cannavaro on Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace against Uzbekistan:



🗣️ “We prepared carefully for this match. We studied Portugal, worked on our defensive shape, and spoke a lot about Ronaldo. But some players have the ability to change a game with one moment, and tonight Cristiano showed exactly why he is one of the greatest footballers in history.”





“His two goals were different, but both showed his quality. The movement, the timing, and the composure in front of goal were exceptional. Even when you think you have control of the situation, he finds a way to create danger and punish mistakes.”





“At his age, what impresses me most is not only the goals but also his mentality. He still plays with the hunger of a young player trying to prove himself. That attitude is what separates great players from legendary ones.”





“People will focus on the brace and the records, but I was impressed by his leadership. He gave confidence to his teammates and helped Portugal control important moments of the match.”





“Tonight, Ronaldo reminded the football world that true greatness does not disappear with age. It continues to inspire, compete, and make the difference when it matters most.”