FEDERALISM WILL HELP ADDRESS THE BAROTSELAND AGREEMENT IMPASSE – KALABA

… says the federal system would provide a practical and peaceful framework for resolving the Barotseland agreement matter.

MONGU – Citizens First (CF) President Harry Kalaba has Harry Kalaba says if elected President, his administration would prioritize equitable development in Barotseland and ensure that communities benefit from improved public services and economic opportunities.

Addressing the longstanding issue of the Barotseland Agreement of 1964, Mr. Kalaba assured the Kuta and King Lubosi Imwiko II and the people of western province that Citizens First believes the matter can be resolved through the introduction of a federal system of governance.

He said that federalism offers the best opportunity to address the historical concerns surrounding the agreement while preserving Zambia’s unity and territorial integrity.

Mr. Kalaba reiterated that the Barotseland Agreement of 1964 remains a historical document with significant importance to the people of the region. He maintained that a federal system would provide a practical and peaceful framework for resolving the matter.

Mr. Kalaba also criticized the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), accusing the government of failing to fulfill its campaign promises to the people of Barotseland.