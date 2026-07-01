FIFA are not planning to investigate the Austria vs Algeria World Cup match despite claims it was fixed.



Some fans have suggested that both teams settled for a draw in their final group game so they could both qualify for the knockout stage.





The match ended 3-3 in dramatic fashion, with Austria scoring a 96th-minute equaliser just minutes after Riyad Mahrez had given Algeria the lead. The equalising goal came after a long move involving 110 passes over five minutes.





During the closing moments, emotions ran high as Marko Arnautović was seen arguing with the Algerian bench.





Despite the rumours, FIFA believe there is no evidence of wrongdoing and are not concerned about the result. The governing body is not expected to open any investigation.