FIFA has withdrawn the accreditation of Paraguayan sports journalist Jorge “Chipi” Vera, a commentator for ABC Cardinal and ABC TV, following remarks he made live on air during the World Cup 2026 match between Paraguay and Turkey.





The incident occurred after Miguel Almirón was sent off for violating a new rule that prohibits players from covering their mouths while speaking on the pitch. Angered by the decision, Jorge “Chipi” Vera strongly criticized both the match referee and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, calling them “thieves” and accusing them of damaging football.





In response to those comments, FIFA decided to revoke his accreditation for the remainder of the tournament. The journalist later issued a public apology, admitting that he had lost his temper in a moment of frustration and emotion.





According to Vera, the sanction now prevents him from taking part in any World Cup coverage, both inside and outside official venues. His employer, however, considers the punishment excessive and hopes the decision will be reviewed.



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