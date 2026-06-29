FIFA President Gianni Infantino has HIT BACK at the growing criticism over the hydration breaks at the World Cup, insisting they have NOTHING to do with making more money..





🗣️ Gianni Infantino: “The main reason for The Hydration Breaks is the HEAT. But what matters even more to us is ensuring that all teams, in every match, are playing under the same conditions.”





“It is based purely on sporting equity and sporting merit… I want to stress this. It is NOT about money. We don’t make $1 more in revenue.” ❌💵





“There is NO additional revenue for FIFA, as all commercial agreements were signed well in advance. Broadcasters may generate more, but I don’t know. For us, this is purely a sporting matter.” ⚽️



However, the explanation hasn’t convinced everyone. 😅





👎 Fans have booed the hydration breaks at virtually every World Cup match so far, with many believing the stoppages are unnecessary especially in games played in relatively mild conditions. 🏟️





🤔 Even several managers and players have questioned whether the breaks are actually needed and beneficial. 👀🔥



Thoughts? ⬇️