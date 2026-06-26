🏆🌍 FIFA World Cup 2026 becomes the biggest success in football history! ⚽🔥



The FIFA World Cup 2026 is rewriting the history books! FIFA President Gianni Infantino has hailed the tournament as the most successful sporting event ever staged, with record-breaking attendances, packed stadiums, unforgettable matches, and an electric atmosphere across North America.





📊 By the Numbers:

✅ More than 2.85 million fans have attended the first 44 matches.

✅ A single-day attendance record of 288,007 spectators has set a new FIFA World Cup milestone.

✅ Stadiums are operating at near-full capacity as football fever sweeps across the host nations.





Infantino also praised the expanded 48-team format, saying it has created more opportunities for emerging nations while showcasing the world’s biggest football stars. He defended the introduction of mandatory hydration breaks, emphasizing that player health and safety remain FIFA’s top priority.





⚽ From breathtaking goals to passionate supporters and unforgettable moments, the FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to unite millions of fans around the globe.