FIFA World Cup 2026: Cape Verde Qualifies for Round of 32



Cape Verde have secured a place in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after battling Saudi Arabia to a goalless draw in their final Group H fixture on Saturday morning.





The result was enough to send the Blue Sharks through to the knockout stage, making them the latest African nation to advance in the competition.



They now join Morocco, South Africa, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Egypt among the continent’s representatives in the next round.





Cape Verde entered the decisive encounter in strong form after earning a scoreless draw against tournament favourites Spain before holding Uruguay to an entertaining 2-2 draw in their second group match.





Against Saudi Arabia at Houston Stadium in Houston, Cape Verde controlled much of the contest, enjoying 51 percent possession and registering 15 shots, three of which were on target.



Saudi Arabia managed six attempts, with three testing the goalkeeper.





The single point proved decisive, lifting Cape Verde to second place in Group H with three points.



Uruguay, who finished with two points, were eliminated from the tournament, while Cape Verde celebrated a historic qualification for the Round of 32.