FIFA World Cup 2026: Round of 32 Results from Last Night and This Morning



Three teams booked their places in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup following the conclusion of the latest Round of 32 matches played last night and into Friday morning.





Spain secured an emphatic 3-0 victory over Austria at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood to advance to the next stage of the competition.



Portugal also progressed after edging Croatia 2-1 in a hard-fought encounter at Toronto Stadium in Toronto.





Meanwhile, Switzerland claimed a 2-0 win over Algeria at BC Place in Vancouver to seal qualification for the Round of 16.





One of the standout fixtures in the Round of 16 will see Spain take on Portugal in a highly anticipated clash for a place in the quarter-finals.





Results:



Spain 3–0 Austria |Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood



Portugal 2-1 Croatia|Toronto Stadium, Toronto





Algeria 0-2 Switzerland|BC Place Vancouver, Vancouver



Round of 16:

Spain vs Portugal



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