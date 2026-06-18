Fikile Mbalula Defends Foreign Nationals, Says Migrants Contribute to South Africa’s Economy and That Illegal Immigration Must Be Handled Within the Law





ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has weighed in on South Africa’s immigration debate, saying many foreign nationals living in the country make valuable contributions to the economy, education sector and broader society.





Speaking on relations between South Africa and neighbouring countries, Mbalula said migrants are working in various sectors of the economy, including universities where they help educate future generations. He also rejected claims that South Africans are inherently xenophobic, arguing that isolated incidents should not define the country as a whole.





At the same time, Mbalula acknowledged that illegal immigration remains a serious challenge for South Africa. However, he stressed that the issue must be addressed within the framework of the law and in line with international obligations, rather than through violence or vigilante action.





His comments come as tensions around immigration continue to dominate public debate, with growing calls for stronger border controls, deportations of undocumented foreigners and tougher enforcement of immigration laws