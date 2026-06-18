FJT CHILUBA REMEMBERED



Fifteen years ago, on Saturday, June 18, 2011, Frederick Titus Jacob Chiluba, former President of Zambia, passed away, leaving behind a legacy as one of the principal architects of the country’s transition to multi-party democracy.





A former trade union leader, Chiluba earned widespread recognition as a steadfast champion of workers’ rights. As a leading figure in the newly formed Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD), he spearheaded the campaign that brought an end to First President Kenneth Kaunda’s one-party rule.





In 1991, Chiluba won Zambia’s first multi-party elections, becoming the nation’s second President since independence and ushering in a new era of democratic governance.



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