FODEP DEMANDS FAIRNESS FROM ECZ OVER SUSPENSIONS



The Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) has called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia to be fair and unbiased following the suspension of opposition campaigns in Kaputa.





The watchdog group’s statement comes after the ECZ immediately halted all campaign activities for the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) in Kaputa Constituency.





The suspension follows reported acts of electoral violence that resulted in the death of a member from an opposing political party.



FODEP President Mwenda Mumbuna says while the commission has a statutory mandate to maintain law and order, it must avoid the perception of partiality.





Mumbuna points out that while the ECZ acted swiftly against the NRPUP, it is still awaiting a conclusive report on a separate tragic incident in Mazabuka’s Magoye East Constituency before taking action





The organisation is urging the electoral body to expedite its review process and treat all political parties equally to preserve the credibility of the upcoming elections.





FODEP has also reminded all political parties to strictly adhere to the Electoral Code of Conduct and refrain from inciting violence.