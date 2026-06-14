Football is being held hostage – Jurgen Klopp slams FIFA over breaks at World Cup

Jurgen Klopp has voiced strong criticism of the hydration breaks introduced at this year’s World Cup, arguing that football is being reduced to little more than a backdrop for advertisers.

The former Liverpool manager questioned whether player welfare is truly the reason behind the three-minute stoppages that occur 22 minutes into each half, noting that some matches in the United States, Canada, and Mexico are played in extreme heat.

Speaking on German broadcaster ZDF, Klopp described the interruptions as “nothing more than a gilded cage built for sponsors” that have been falsely presented as a “noble sword against the heat.” He went further, stating that “football is being held hostage by executives ensconced in air-conditioned offices.”

“When I saw the players just standing there during a heat break while TV timeouts dictated the rhythm of the match, I couldn’t help asking myself: who does the World Cup really serve? The fans? The players? Or the advertisers?” Klopp asked.

“A World Cup match should flow like a river. Instead, we build dams right in the middle so commercials can get through. Football used to be the main event, but now it risks becoming the background music to an advertising show.”

FIFA issued a statement when the hydration breaks were confirmed last year, saying they were part of “a focused attempt to ensure the best possible conditions for players, drawing upon the experiences of previous tournaments, including the recent FIFA Club World Cup, which took place in the United States last summer.”

American broadcasters have used the stoppages to insert more commercials, with Fox Sports drawing criticism for airing full-screen ads. Commentator Ian Darke notably said during the tournament’s opening match: “This hydration break is powered by Powerade.”

US manager Mauricio Pochettino has also expressed opposition to the breaks, saying he only supports them when conditions in a stadium are “extreme.” “I don’t like it,” he said. “I only like it when the conditions are extreme. But when the conditions are good, it is unnecessary.”

Broadcasters are expecting huge returns from this summer’s tournament. Kelly Williams, managing director of commercial at ITV, told The Guardian: “This will be our most commercially successful tournament ever. “It is not just one game but six weeks of really big TV audiences. It is effectively our six-week summer Super Bowl moment.”