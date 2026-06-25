Samora Machel Said It in One Sentence. For the Nation to Live, the Tribe Must Die.



Samora Machel, the first president of independent Mozambique, said something during the country’s liberation struggle that still divides opinion across Africa decades later. For the nation to live, the tribe must die.





He was not talking about erasing culture, language or heritage. Machel was talking about the political weaponization of tribal identity, the same tactic colonial powers used for centuries to keep African nations divided and easy to control. Identify people by tribe first, citizen second, and you can turn neighbors into rivals whenever it serves your interests.





Mozambique’s own independence movement, FRELIMO, was built explicitly to unite people across more than 40 ethnic groups under one national identity, precisely because Machel understood that tribal loyalty had been used as a colonial tool of division for generations.





Look at how many African conflicts since independence trace back to ethnic and tribal lines drawn or exploited by colonial administrations. Rwanda. Nigeria’s civil war. Sudan. The pattern repeats because the tool still works whenever leaders choose to use it.





Machel’s line was not a rejection of African identity. It was a warning about what happens when that identity gets turned into a weapon against the nation itself.



Was Machel right that tribal identity has to be sacrificed for nations to survive, or does forcing unity erase something Africa should be protecting instead?



— Historical Africa