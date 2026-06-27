Foreign Exchange Reserves Are Not Government Money: Understanding the Difference Between National Budgets and National Savings- Prof. Lubinda Haabazoka

Foreign Exchange Reserves Are Not Government Money: Understanding the Difference Between National Budgets and National Savings



By Prof. Lubinda Haabazoka



One of the most misunderstood concepts in economics is the relationship between a country’s foreign exchange reserves and the national budget. Every time news emerges that Zambia’s foreign reserves have increased to record levels, some citizens naturally ask: “If the country has billions of dollars in reserves, why isn’t that money being used to build more hospitals, increase salaries or construct roads?”





It is a reasonable question, but it stems from a misunderstanding of what foreign reserves actually are.



The truth is simple: foreign exchange reserves are not government spending money. They are the country’s emergency savings account, managed by the central bank, while the national budget is the government’s annual spending plan. They serve different purposes, are managed by different institutions, and cannot simply be substituted for one another.





What Are Foreign Exchange Reserves?



Foreign exchange reserves are foreign assets held by a country’s central bank. These assets are usually denominated in internationally accepted currencies such as the US Dollar, Euro, Pound Sterling, Japanese Yen and Chinese Yuan. They may also include gold and the International Monetary Fund’s Special Drawing Rights (SDRs).





Think of them as the country’s insurance policy against economic shocks.



Just as a family maintains savings for emergencies, a country maintains foreign reserves to ensure it can continue importing fuel, medicines, fertiliser, machinery and other essential goods even during difficult times.





These reserves also help stabilise the exchange rate, reassure international investors, improve sovereign creditworthiness and enable the country to meet external debt obligations when they fall due.





Where Do Foreign Reserves Come From?



Contrary to popular belief, foreign reserves are not created through taxation or annual budget appropriations.



They are accumulated through foreign currency inflows into the economy, including:





* Export earnings from commodities such as copper, cobalt, emeralds and agricultural products.

* Foreign direct investment into sectors such as mining, manufacturing and energy.

* External financing from multilateral institutions and development partners.

* Tourism receipts.

* Remittances from citizens living abroad.

* Portfolio investment by international investors.

* Interest earned on reserve assets.

* Appreciation in the value of reserve assets such as gold.



When exporters or investors bring foreign currency into the country, part of those proceeds may be purchased by the central bank using local currency. Those purchased dollars become part of the country’s official reserves.





The National Budget Is Different



The national budget is an entirely different instrument.



Prepared annually by the Ministry of Finance, the budget determines how government revenues will be spent on:



* Education

* Health

* Agriculture

* Roads

* Defence

* Public service salaries

* Social protection

* Infrastructure development



Budget resources primarily come from taxes, non-tax revenues, grants and government borrowing.





In other words, the budget finances today’s public services, while foreign reserves protect tomorrow’s economic stability.



Do Foreign Reserves Compete With Budget Allocations?



The answer is no!.





Foreign reserves do not compete with budget allocations because they have fundamentally different objectives.



One finances government operations.



The other safeguards the country’s monetary and financial stability.





For example, if Zambia has US$6.5 billion in foreign exchange reserves, this does not mean the government has an additional US$6.5 billion available for roads or salary increases.



Those reserves belong to the central bank and are held to maintain confidence in the economy.





Using them indiscriminately for government spending would be similar to a family withdrawing all of its emergency savings to finance everyday household expenses. It may solve today’s problem but leaves the household vulnerable tomorrow.



Can They Influence Each Other?



Although they do not compete directly, they are interconnected.



A strong export sector benefits both.



Higher copper exports generate more foreign currency entering Zambia. This increases the amount of foreign exchange available for the central bank to purchase as reserves. At the same time, mining companies pay more taxes and royalties, increasing government revenue available for budget spending.





Likewise, prudent fiscal management strengthens investor confidence, attracting foreign investment, which in turn contributes to reserve accumulation.



Conversely, poor fiscal discipline can reduce investor confidence, weaken the currency, increase imports relative to exports and ultimately reduce foreign reserves.





The two therefore complement rather than substitute each other.



Why Strong Foreign Reserves Matter



Countries with adequate foreign reserves enjoy several important advantages.



They are better able to stabilise their currencies during periods of global uncertainty.





They can continue importing fuel, medicines and food even when export earnings temporarily decline.



They borrow internationally at lower interest rates because lenders have greater confidence in their ability to meet external obligations.



Strong reserves also reduce the likelihood of currency crises, improve macroeconomic stability and create a more attractive environment for private investment.





For developing economies, reserve accumulation is often viewed internationally as evidence of sound economic management.



The Bottom Line



The national budget and foreign exchange reserves should never be viewed as competing priorities.



Rather, they perform complementary roles in national economic management.



The budget improves citizens’ welfare today by financing public services and development programmes.





Foreign reserves protect citizens tomorrow by ensuring economic stability during periods of uncertainty.



An economy without adequate reserves is vulnerable to exchange rate instability, inflation, shortages of imported goods and financial crises. Equally, a country cannot neglect public expenditure in favour of reserve accumulation alone.





Good economic management therefore requires maintaining an appropriate balance: investing sufficiently in national development while preserving enough foreign reserves to safeguard the economy against external shocks.



That balance is one of the hallmarks of responsible macroeconomic management and an essential foundation for sustainable economic growth.