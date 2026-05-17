Former Livingstone mayor Constance  Muleabai also withdraws from hot parliamentary seat

Former Livingstone mayor also withdraws from hot parliamentary seat.



This is actually very good



Bantu Bakamina,

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‎It is with deep humility and a heavy heart that I announce my decision to withdraw from the race for Member of Parliament for Livingstone Central Constituency.



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‎After careful reflection, prayer and counsel from family, friends and trusted supporters, I have chosen to leave the stage while the applause is still warm.



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Leadership is not only about holding office; it is also about knowing when to step aside for the greater good.

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‎My focus now shifts fully to supporting and campaigning for our Republican President, His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, across the country as we work together toward a resounding victory in the August General Elections.



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‎I wish to sincerely thank President Hichilema, the UPND Party and the wonderful people of Livingstone for the confidence and opportunity accorded to me to serve as Mayor of our great city.

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That trust remains one of the greatest honours of my life, and I will forever cherish it.



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‎To whoever will be adopted as the party candidate for Livingstone Central, I extend my full support and best wishes. Together, we must remain united and committed to the continued growth, development and prosperity of our city.



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‎Let us stand together and secure victory for President Hakainde Hichilema so that the transformational development programmes already underway can continue to uplift the lives of our people.



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‎Thank you all for your unwavering support, encouragement and love.

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‎God bless you all 🙏🏾

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‎Constance Nalishebo Muleabai