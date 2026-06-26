FORMER ZAMMSA BOSS SUES STATE OVER ALLEGED UNLAWFUL DISMISSAL



By: Thomas Mwale



Former Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) Director General Victor Nyasulu has announced plans to commence legal action against former Health Minister Dr. Elijah Muchima for alleged defamation after the expiry of a K60 million demand and retraction notice.





Mr. Nyasulu says Dr. Muchima failed to retract statements that allegedly linked him to the theft of medicines and suggested that he had been suspended and removed from office.





The remarks were reportedly made while the former minister was responding to comments by former United States Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales.





Speaking in an interview with Sun FM TV News, Mr. Nyasulu said Dr. Muchima was given sufficient time to withdraw and correct the statements but failed to do so.





He stated that the former minister will now be sued in his personal capacity, adding that the matter remains subject to legal determination.



Meanwhile, Mr. Nyasulu has also announced legal action against the State, alleging wrongful, unfair and unlawful dismissal from his position as ZAMMSA Director General.





He disclosed that he has already instituted court proceedings seeking legal redress.



Mr. Nyasulu further clarified that his court action is not related to the alleged disappearance of 61 containers, claims of state sabotage, or the alleged theft of medicines that resulted in the withdrawal of US$50 million in United States government-supported health assistance.





Instead, he says the case is centred on what he describes as a wilful failure to follow established procedures.



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