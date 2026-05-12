France Pledges $27B to Africa – But Is Macron Trying to “Buy It Back” ?



At the Kenya summit, Macron just announced a massive €25B ($27B) investment in Africa…infrastructure, health, education, and tech. On paper, it sounds like a reset of France’s often rocky relationship with the continent.





But here’s the real talk, m21:



Many see this as a strategic play to counter growing Russian (Wagner) and Chinese influence. Critics are calling it “neo-colonialism 2.0” using cash to secure resource deals, military access, and political loyalty while old paternalistic attitudes linger.





Yes, Africa needs investment. But does it need France dictating terms again? Or is this genuine partnership ?





Your take:



1. Smart geopolitics and mutual benefit?

2. Another attempt to buy favor and control resources?

3. Too little, too late…especially after years of Françafrique ?



Drop your vote below. Let’s debate.



#Macron