France were blocked from wearing black armbands in memory of Didier Deschamps’ late mother for their clash against Norway 💔





Les Bleus boss Deschamps left the United States following the heartbreaking family tragedy and missed France’s 4-1 win which helped them top the group.

However, The French Football Federation (FFF) were reportedly denied permission by Fifa for the squad to wear black armbands in memory of his late mother.





Not only this, the FFF also announced a minute’s silence for Deschamps’ mother, but The Federation later clarified that Fifa had already blocked out the tribute to commemorate the victims of the Venezuela earthquake.