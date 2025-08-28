Francis Kapwepwe Aka why Me Denies Hate Speech against the Tonga People.





FRANCIS Kapwepwe, popularly known as ‘Why Me’ has pleaded not guilty in a matter where he is charged with hate speech and expressing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race, tribe, place of origin or colour.





In count one and two, Kapwepwe is charged with hate speech contrary to Section 65 of the Cyber Securities and Cyber Crimes Act Number 2 of 2021 of Zambia. Particulars of the offence in the first count are that Kapwepwe, on March 31, 2025, using a computer system via his TikTok page called Why Me the Lion of the World, knowingly without lawful excuse used hate speech against the Tonga people that ‘Nalumango is a foolish woman.