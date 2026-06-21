🔥 FROM CLASSROOM TO PARLIAMENT: THE RISE OF GARY NKOMBO🔥



Love him or hate him, one thing is undeniable — Gary Nkombo has been one of Zambia’s most influential and outspoken politicians for nearly two decades.





Born in Mazabuka in 1965, Gary Chilala Nkombo started his career as a teacher before venturing into business and later politics. In 2006, he was elected Member of Parliament for Mazabuka Central, a seat he successfully defended in 2011, 2016 and 2021. He later served as Minister of Local Government and Rural Development from 2021 to 2025.





But his political journey has been anything but smooth.



In 2025, he was removed from Cabinet, a move that shocked many Zambians and sparked widespread debate about his future in politics. Despite the setback, Nkombo publicly stated that he accepted the decision without bitterness and remained committed to serving the people.





Fast forward to 2026, and the veteran politician found himself at the centre of political drama once again. Speaking emotionally to supporters in Mazabuka, he said he felt “dumped on a political dumpsite,” as speculation grew over his future after being sidelined within the ruling party.





Soon after, Nkombo resigned from the UPND and announced his intention to contest as an independent candidate, marking one of the biggest political shifts in his career.





💭 The big question remains:

Is Gary Nkombo’s political career nearing its end, or is this the beginning of his greatest comeback?



👇 Share your thoughts below.

Will Gary Nkombo remain a major force in Zambian politics?