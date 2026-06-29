From Football Dream to the Front Line in Ukraine

Nineteen-year-old Cameroonian footballer Mevoungou Mbe Stevis Astrid says he traveled to Russia in 2025 believing he was about to begin a football career. Along with his brother and a friend, he was reportedly promised a place at the FK Ural academy in Yekaterinburg by a man posing as a football agent.

Instead, the young men were allegedly handed documents written in Russian that they could not understand. Believing they were signing football-related paperwork, they later discovered the documents were military contracts.

After landing in Moscow, they say they were driven directly to a military recruitment office rather than a football academy.

Rather than training on the pitch, they were sent to fight on the front lines in Russia’s war against Ukraine as assault troops. Stevis was reportedly assigned the combat nickname “Maksimka.”

During his one-year contract, Stevis was wounded three times. His friend was killed in combat, while his brother was captured. After surviving the war and completing his contract, Stevis traveled to Yekaterinburg and, remarkably, still says he hopes to pursue his dream of playing for FK Ural.

His story is a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of deceptive recruitment.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, numerous reports from journalists, human rights organizations, and governments have documented the recruitment of foreign nationals—including Africans—through misleading job offers, false promises of work or education, and contracts that recruits often do not fully understand. Some have been offered construction jobs, security work, or educational opportunities, only to find themselves enlisted in the Russian military.

For many, the outcome has been tragic. Some have been killed on the battlefield, others seriously wounded, and many have ended up as prisoners of war. Those who survive often return home with lasting physical and psychological trauma, while others never return at all.

The promise of a better future can quickly become a one-way journey into a brutal war. The risks are immense, and the consequences can be irreversible.