FROM PARTY WALLFLOWER TO PARLIAMENTARY PILLAR – THEN A BITTER TURN: THE RISE, DEBT, AND DEFIANCE OF GARRY NKOMBO.
By Chilufya Kasonde
For over two decades, Mazabuka Central has been synonymous with one man: Garry Nkombo. Yet, few recall that the veteran politician now turning his back on his own party was once a double electoral flop on two different tickets.
Before his maiden parliamentary victory in 2006, Mr. Nkombo’s political beginnings were marked by rejection at the hands of the very voters who would later embrace him. In 1998, then a Lusaka-based businessman, he contested the Mazabuka parliamentary seat under the banner of the ruling Movement for Multiparty Democracy. He lost. Undeterred, Nkombo switched political vehicles and in 2001 stood under the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD). History repeated itself, and his second attempt ended in another humiliating defeat.
At the time, Zambian politics was in flux. But the hard truth is that under two different parties, including the then-powerful MMD, Nkombo could not convince his own people to trust him.
The Turning Point
With two bruising losses behind him, the year 2002 proved pivotal. Nkombo switched allegiance once more, joining the United Party for National Development. In 2006, the UPND banner finally delivered what MMD and FDD could not: a parliamentary seat. Nkombo convincingly won Mazabuka Central, a seat he held ever since. Over subsequent elections in 2011, 2016, and 2021, he retained the constituency, rising through the ranks to become National Chairperson for Elections and later Party Whip in Parliament.
A Debt of Gratitude – Now Trampled
Mr. Nkombo’s story was once a powerful testament to the importance of political platforms. It is the UPND that identified his potential and gave him not just one, but four successive chances to serve the people of Mazabuka. The party’s adoption of Nkombo for four consecutive election cycles was a rare act of political loyalty and faith, providing him the institutional backing to transform from a rejected nobody into one of Parliament’s most enduring figures.
For 20 years, the UPND kept him in Parliament. Twenty years. But gratitude, it seems, has an expiration date.
In a stunning act of political ingratitude, Garry Nkombo has now turned against the very party that believed in him when no one else would. Having declared his intention to contest the Mazabuka parliamentary seat as an Independent candidate, Nkombo will now compete directly against the UPND, the party that rescued his political corpse from the wilderness, adopted him four times, and gave him two decades of relevance.
He is no longer a son of the house. He has become a rival to the hand that fed him.
The Unforgivable Irony
Let the record be clear: without UPND, Garry Nkombo would likely be a footnote in Zambian politics, remembered, if at all, as a two-time loser who could never break through. Instead, he was nurtured, defended, and elevated. And his response? To stand against his own political family.
Voters of Mazabuka must now decide. Do they reward a man who bites the hand that lifted him? Or do they see this independent run for what it really is, the ultimate betrayal of a party that gave a perennial failure his only real chance at power?
The political giant of yesterday has become a cautionary tale for tomorrow. And the UPND, which once celebrated its adopted son, must now watch him walk onto the battlefield as an enemy.
Mazabuka will not forget. And neither should the Nation.
Ilelanga News. June 07, 2026.
Let us wait when HH goes there for campaign.He just tells them ” bana kwesu mwa buka buti kuno ku Mazabuka bana balaya kuchikolo, mulabadela, sa kuno mula hola social cash transfer, bana bala lya baya kuchikolo, mulijisi chipatela,CDF yaka beleka na, then they answer in affirmative yesssss.And he then tells them about new things to come as he comes for the second term.He will ask the people that side Who stopped Garry from applying for Parliamentary adoption in UPND they answer nobody and he tells them does that mean UPND threw him ku chishala and they answer nooo he then introduces his council and parliamentary candidates.Game over.
@Muleta you are 100% RIGHT HH will just speak few words and the game will be
OVER.
I almost had compassion for Garry. I think the EXCESSIVE BEER drinking has reduced his reasoning prowess. He is indeed a junk as he did put it HIMSELF.
HH won’t even step in Mazabuka if he wants. GARRY is NOT GRATEFUL. If it was other presidents he would be in jail as we speak.
Gray is just an opportunitist. A rebel witout a cause. Speculating at why he was removed. Insteading of accepting that the people spoke and will still at theballot. The ballot speaks louder than his rethoric…yes he was assulted. The oerson leading the assult needs to be caged.UPNDcan habour violent cadres…period.