Full list: 7 teams qualified for World Cup Round of 32, 5 eliminated



Full list: 7 teams qualified for World Cup Round of 32, 5 eliminated





The race for a place in the knockout rounds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is intensifying as the group stage nears its conclusion, with six nations already securing qualification and five others eliminated from the competition.





The expanded tournament, which features 48 teams for the first time in World Cup history, has seen nations battle across 12 groups of four teams each. Co-hosts Mexico, the United States, and Canada were all awarded top-seed status during the draw.





Under the tournament format, the 12 group winners and 12 runners-up automatically progress to the Round of 32. They will be joined by the eight best third-placed teams based on points and goal difference, leaving 16 nations eliminated after the group stage.

Several teams have already confirmed their places in the knockout rounds after winning their opening two matches.





They made it hard to renew paper ; Zulu men say we take their wives.- South Africa returnees say.



Teams Through to the Knockout Stage



Mexico became the first team from Group A to secure qualification.





In Group D, co-hosts United States also booked their place in the next round following consecutive victories.



European giants Germany advanced from Group E after maintaining a perfect start to their campaign.





Group I has produced two qualified teams, with France and Norway both securing enough points to guarantee progression.



Defending champions Argentina have also reached the knockout rounds from Group J.





Meanwhile, Colombia became the latest nation to confirm qualification from Group K.



Teams Eliminated from the Tournament



At the other end of the standings, several nations have seen their World Cup dreams come to an end after suffering defeats in their opening two matches.





Haiti became the first team eliminated from Group C.

Turkey were knocked out from Group D, while Tunisia exited the competition from Group F.



In Group J, Jordan were unable to keep their qualification hopes alive and have been eliminated.

Panama also bowed out of the tournament from Group L.





With the final round of group-stage fixtures still to be played, numerous teams remain in contention for the remaining places in the Round of 32 as the battle for World Cup glory continues.