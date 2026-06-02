🤯🔥 GADDAFI TRUSTED WOMEN WITH HIS LIFE — AND ONE GAVE HERS TO SAVE HIM! 🇱🇾





While the world debated whether women belonged on the battlefield, Colonel Muammar Gaddafi built an elite all-female protection unit in the 1980s and trusted them with the most important job in Libya protecting his life.





They were called the Revolutionary Nuns.



Trained in firearms, martial arts, and close combat.



Sworn to protect their leader at all costs.





In 1998, that oath was tested. When gunmen ambushed Gaddafi’s motorcade, a bodyguard named Aisha threw herself over him and died riddled with bullets so he could live.





Africa has always produced warriors. Africa has always produced women of extraordinary courage.



The Revolutionary Nuns were proof of both.





Whatever history says about Gaddafi, no one can erase the image of an African woman standing between her leader and death.



That kind of courage deserves to be remembered.



Drop a ❤️ if African women’s strength inspires you!



African hype media